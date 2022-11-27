 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick on the spread for Michigan State-Portland on November 27

VSiN’s Greg Peterson goes over the best betting options for Sunday’s college basketball matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and Portland Pilots

By Greg_Peterson

NCAA Basketball: Phil Knight Invitational-Alabama at Michigan State Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots get a rare opportunity to play a power conference opponent on their home floor and will look to take advantage against Michigan State on Sunday.

Michigan State Spartans (-6, 145.5) vs. Portland Pilots

Entering Sunday, Michigan State has four different players averaging more than 11 points per game, all of whom shoot at least 75% from the free throw line and the quartet is shooting 37.7% from 3-point range as a collective.

They face a Portland defense that is 159th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and is 260th in opponent 2-point shooting percentage.

Portland also has had a tough time taking care of the ball on offense, ranking 268th in the country in turnovers on a per possession basis and have been missing the past three games two guard starters from last season; Mike Meadows and Chris Austin.

With Portland unable to get second chances, ranking 280th in offensive rebound rate, Michigan State will get a win on Portland’s home floor.

The Play: Michigan State -6

