Morocco loses first half stoppage time goal due to offsides [VIDEO]

Morocco and Belgium are all tied up at halftime.

By David Fucillo
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Morocco and Belgium have gone into halftime 0-0, but it was not for lack of stoppage time effort. Hakim Ziyech got a free kick attempt at the end of stoppage time and drilled it in amidst a mass of players in front of the goal. However, Romain Saïss was caught offsides on the review and the goal was waved off.

Nobody touched the ball, but in spite of plenty of complaints that will come from anybody not rooting for Belgium, it will stand. Saïss was ruled to have interfered with Thibaut Courtois and so Morocco is left with a woulda, coulda, shoulda at halftime.

Belgium leads the group after their win over Canada and can clinch a berth in the knockout stage with a win over Morocco and either a Croatia win over Canada or a draw. If the latter happens, Belgium will clinch first place in the group.

