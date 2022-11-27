Abdelhamid Sabiri gives Morocco 1-0 lead with 73rd minute goal vs. Belgium

Morocco has broken through in the second half against Belgium. Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a goal off a free kick in the 73rd minute to give the Atlas Lions a 1-0 lead.

MOROCCO TAKES THE LEAD VS BELGIUM pic.twitter.com/hhCQVeHCaO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022

Belgium has led in possession percentage and shots, but Morocco has made it count to take the lead. They appeared to take a 1-0 lead in first half stoppage time on another free kick, but Hakim Ziyech’s goal was reversed on VAR due to offsides.

If Morocco is able to hold on, it would throw Group F wide open for anybody in the group. Belgium got the only win in the first round of matches, beating Canada while Croatia and Morocco played to a draw. With Croatia and Canada facing off later in the morning, we could see all four teams no more than three points apart heading into the final round of matches this coming Thursday.