Morocco add stoppage time goal to double lead vs. Belgium [VIDEO]

Morocco had dominated much of the second half to hold a 1-0 lead over Belgium but with five minutes of stoppage time, anything was possible. Zakaria Aboukhlal made sure his team’s impressive effort would result in three points.

MOROCCO SCORES AGAIN



Beating Thibaut Courtois twice in one match is no easy feat but to beat him on the near post is nearly impossible. Aboukhlal managed to place his shot just above Courtois’ outsretched arms to give Morocco the insurmountable two-goal advantage. This was almost an accidental counterattack, as the play started with a punt from Morocco’s goalkeeper and fell perfectly into the attacking third.

Morocco now go to the top of Group F and can secure their spot in the knockout round if they beat Canada in the final match. Morocco are also in position to advance if they draw with Canada, although tiebreakers could come into play in that scenario.