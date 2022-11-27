 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morocco add stoppage time goal to double lead vs. Belgium [VIDEO]

Group F just got very interesting with Morocco’s upset win.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Zakaria Aboukhlal of Morocco celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Morocco had dominated much of the second half to hold a 1-0 lead over Belgium but with five minutes of stoppage time, anything was possible. Zakaria Aboukhlal made sure his team’s impressive effort would result in three points.

Beating Thibaut Courtois twice in one match is no easy feat but to beat him on the near post is nearly impossible. Aboukhlal managed to place his shot just above Courtois’ outsretched arms to give Morocco the insurmountable two-goal advantage. This was almost an accidental counterattack, as the play started with a punt from Morocco’s goalkeeper and fell perfectly into the attacking third.

Morocco now go to the top of Group F and can secure their spot in the knockout round if they beat Canada in the final match. Morocco are also in position to advance if they draw with Canada, although tiebreakers could come into play in that scenario.

More From DraftKings Nation