Alphonso Davies’ header gives Canada early 1-0 lead vs. Croatia [VIDEO]

After failing to register a single goal against Belgium despite having a multitude of chances, Canada wasted no time getting on the scoreboard against Croatia in the second group stage match of the 2022 World Cup.

CANADA HAS SCORED ITS FIRST EVER FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL pic.twitter.com/aF2CBvGUFz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022

It’s Canada’s first goal in World Cup history and it came in the second minute off a perfectly placed header from Alphonso Davies. Davies, who was battling an injury prior to the competition, showed no issues on his run to get in front of Croatia’s backside defender and connect on a cross. Canada had similar opportunities against Belgium but simply failed to convert. They also had a penalty stopped in that match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

It has been a day of upsets at the World Cup, with Costa Rica and Morocco both registering wins so far. Will Canada continue the trend of the underdog winning or will Croatia bounce back?