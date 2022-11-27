 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alphonso Davies’ header gives Canada early 1-0 lead vs. Croatia [VIDEO]

The Canadians wasted no time getting on the board.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Alphonso Davies of Canada warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

After failing to register a single goal against Belgium despite having a multitude of chances, Canada wasted no time getting on the scoreboard against Croatia in the second group stage match of the 2022 World Cup.

It’s Canada’s first goal in World Cup history and it came in the second minute off a perfectly placed header from Alphonso Davies. Davies, who was battling an injury prior to the competition, showed no issues on his run to get in front of Croatia’s backside defender and connect on a cross. Canada had similar opportunities against Belgium but simply failed to convert. They also had a penalty stopped in that match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

It has been a day of upsets at the World Cup, with Costa Rica and Morocco both registering wins so far. Will Canada continue the trend of the underdog winning or will Croatia bounce back?

