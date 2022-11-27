 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marko Livaja gives Croatia 2-1 lead over Canada just before halftime [VIDEO]

The 2018 runners-up have battled back in this game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Marko Livaja of Croatia and Kamal Miller of Canada compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Croatia took some time to recover after a goal in the second minute from Alphonso Davies, but the 2018 World Cup runners-up have battled back successfully in their second group match of the 2022 tournament. Marko Livaja found the back of the net this time for Croatia to give his team a 2-1 lead just before halftime in this crucial Group F contest.

Josip Juranovic did most of the work on this goal, making the run through Canada’s defense before a deflection fell to Livaja just outisde the box. The striker made no mistake, slotting a shot past Milan Borjan to give his team the lead. After some upsets earlier in the day, it looks like Croatia will stop that trend.

Andrej Kramaric leveled things up for the favorites earlier in the half after making a nice run inside the box. He hit his shot in stride to get Croatia back in the contest before Livaja’s go-ahead effort.

