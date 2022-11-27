What Week 12 performance means for Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP odds

The Miami Dolphins ran roughshod over the Houston Texans on Sunday, securing an easy 30-15 victory in Week 12. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a smooth day in the stat sheet and should remain near the top of the MVP race leaderboard as a result.

Tagovailoa finished the afternoon going 22-36 through the air for 299 yards and a touchdown. It wasn’t an explosive outing, but he was in control for the entire time he was out on the field. And with the Dolphins holding a commanding 30-6 lead late in the third quarter, head coach Mike McDaniel opted to pull his oft-injured franchise quarterback for the rest of the contest.

Through nine games played this season, Tagovailoa now has 2,265 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions on his resume. He entered Sunday’s contest with +650 odds to win the MVP award on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will head west next Sunday when facing the San Francisco 49ers.