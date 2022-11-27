Who should I start if Tyler Higbee is out for Week 12?

The Los Angeles Rams are set to hit the road against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon and the offense is dealing with a bevy of injuries to a number of skill position players. One of them is tight end Tyler Higbee, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He did not practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Losing the veteran would be a potential huge blow for the Rams and fantasy managers alike considering his production in recent weeks. Over his last two outings, he has caught 12 of 16 targets for 118 receiving yards.

Who should I start in place of Tyler Higbee at tight end?

If Higbee is declared inactive before today’s game and you’re in a jam, I’d suggest you scramble to the waiver wire and pick up Saints tight end Juwan Johnson for their 4:25 p.m. ET matchup against the 49ers. Johnson has produced five touchdowns in his last five outings and that has elevated him to the seventh ranked tight end in standard leagues.

Johnson is rostered in 47% of Yahoo leagues and 37% of ESPN leagues, so you should be able to find him.