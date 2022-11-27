Which teams have been eliminated from knockout contention at 2022 World Cup?

With the second matches of the group stage starting to wrap up, we’re seeing some teams qualify for the knockout round. However, that also means some teams have been eliminated from the competition. Here’s a look at which teams are no longer in the mix for the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup.

Who has been eliminated from the World Cup?

Qatar (Group A)

The hosts have already been eliminated after two losses through two games. Qatar were never expected to contend in the group stage and will now hope to play spoiler against Netherlands in the final group match. The hosts have not performed well through two games and will want to leave their fans with something to be happy about after a disappointing tournament overall.

Canada (Group F)

It looked like the Canadians were on their way to a big win when Alphonso Davies put a header home in the second minute against Croatia. However, Canada would give up three goals en route to a loss. After dominating the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying competition, Canada are officially out of the mix for the knockout round in Qatar.