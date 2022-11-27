NFL playoff picture: What does Bengals-Titans mean for AFC standings

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in one of the most hyped up games of the week. These teams last faced off in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs last season. Below we take a look at what the outcome of this game does for both teams in the standings.

Bengals playoff picture

The Bengals currently sit at 6-4. They are one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. Because they are 1-3 in the division, they need to win out in the division if they want any chance at a tie breaker. They’re the No. 6 seed if the playoffs started today.

With a win, they could even up their record with the Ravens, if Baltimore lost in Jacksonville in their own 1 p.m. ET game. Cincinnati isn't able to move forward much as the Ravens currently hold the tie breaker over them, but they could catch the Dolphins. With a loss, the Bengals could drop out of the playoffs as they would hold the same record as the Patriots and possibly the Chargers and Jets.

Titans playoff picture

The Titans sit in a good spot as the Indianapolis Colts are far behind them in standings for the AFC South division. Seedings in the playoffs could change depending on the result of the Titans winning or losing.

With a win, the Titans could catch the Bills in standings which would bump Tennessee to the No. 2 seed. With a loss, they could fall behind Baltimore to the No. 4 seed. Because of how much they are up in the division, a loss would still keep them as the top team in the AFC South.