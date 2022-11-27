World Cup 2022 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group F

There are always a few World Cup groups which have plenty of drama heading into the final group stage games and Group F qualifies. Here’s a look at the knockout round scenarios for Morocco, Croatia and Belgium ahead of the final matches.
Group F
Qualified: None
Croatia eliminated Canada from contention and now need a win or draw against Belgium to secure a spot in the knockout round. Croatia could get in with a loss assuming Morocco lose to Canada and tiebreakers give the 2018 runners-up the edge.
Belgium are into the knockout round with a win and will be eliminated with a loss. If they draw, they’ll need Canada to defeat Morocco and hope tiebreakers go in their favor.
Morocco are into the round of 16 with a win or draw. If they lose to Canada, they’ll be in if Croatia beat Belgium or if tiebreakers give them the edge in the event Croatia-Belgium ends in a draw or Belgium wins.
Here’s a more condensed look at potential paths in Group F.
Morocco win or draw: Qualify for knockout stage
Morocco loss: Qualify for knockout stage if Croatia beat Belgium, tiebreakers come into play if Croatia-Belgium ends in draw or Belgium win
Croatia win or draw: Qualify for knockout stage
Croatia loss: Eliminated if Morocco win or draw, tiebreakers come into play if Morocco lose to Canada
Belgium win: Qualify for knockout stage
Belgium draw: Tiebreakers come into play if Morocco lose to Canada, eliminated if Morocco win or draw
Belgium loss: Eliminated from knockout stage