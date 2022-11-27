Mike Evans had no receptions in first half vs. Browns in Week 12

Third quarter Update: Evans brought in his first reception of the game with 11:29 left in the third quarter. It was a 28-yard snag that put his career total at exactly 10,000 yards for the time being.

Mike Evans' 28-yard reception puts his career total at exactly 10,000 receiving yards, making him the 51st player in NFL history to reach that mark. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 27, 2022

Halftime Update: Evans ended up getting targeted twice in the first half. He was unable to bring down either of the targets, so still doesn’t have any receptions, yards or fantasy points. I’d bump that minimal concern up to mild concern at this point.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. Tampa Bay got out to an early score with a touchdown by Chris Godwin. Unfortunately, his teammate Mike Evans hasn’t had the same luck. Through the first quarter, Tom Brady has completed five of his six passing attempts. None of them have gone Evans’ way. Evans isn’t hurt and is out there, just not getting targets.

The good news is that it is still very early in the game, so there is plenty of time for him to turn it around. Evans is the team’s leading receiver, so he is bound to get involved in the game. Heading into this week, Evans had 49 receptions on 76 targets for 671 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to have less than 1,000 yards receiving in a season and normally has a high target share in the offense. We will update this article as the game progresses but for now just minimal concern over Evans’ slow start.