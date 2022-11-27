Chiefs managing JuJu Smith-Schuster’s workload in Week 12 vs. Rams

JuJu Smith-Schuster has appeared in limited snaps in the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in Week 10 that kept him off the field last week, but the wide receiver had a full week of practice ahead of this matchup. It appears that the Chiefs’ coaching staff has decided to manage his workload for his first return since the head injury.

He grabbed his first reception of the game with under two minutes to go in the second quarter, converting a third down for the Chiefs. With Smith-Schuster’s limited snaps, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore have been seeing more targets from Patrick Mahomes. TE Travis Kelce leads the team in receiving yards at the half as Kansas City goes up 13-3.

Smith-Schuster has 615 receiving yards for the season so far, trailing just Kelce on the team.