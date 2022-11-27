Allen Lazard held without catch or target in first half vs. Eagles

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a shootout with the Philadelphia Eagles, but wide receiver Allen Lazard has not gotten in on the fun. Lazard had no catches in the first half, and in fact was not even targeted by Aaron Rodgers.

Lazard is usually one of Rodgers’ favorite targets, but he’s been losing out today to RB Aaron Jones and TE Robert Tonyan.

AJ Dillon, Christian Watson, and Randall Cobb have all gotten looks today, as well. Lazard has added 40 or more receiving yards in the past five games, and 50 or more in four of those five.

The Packers are down 27-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime. Rodgers is 9-for-13 for 118 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dillon, Cobb, and Jones have each found the end zone once in the first half. Lazard leads the team in receiving yards this season with 529 yards.