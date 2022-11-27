Who should I start if Josh Jacobs is out for Week 12?

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to battle the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET this afternoon and running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable heading into the matchup with a calf injury. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but was listed as a limited participant during Friday’s practice.

Jacobs last seen running all over the Broncos’ defense during their 22-16 victory last Sunday. He took 24 carries for 109 rushing yards and caught three of four targets for 51 receiving yards. He’s the fourth ranked fantasy running back in all league types and it would be a huge blow for fantasy managers if he were declared out before the game.

Who should I start in place of Josh Jacobs

If Jacobs isn’t able to suit up this afternoon, you have a few options you can possibly turn to real quick. 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is rostered in just 59% of ESPN leagues, so you can possibly still find him on the waiver wire if you’re lucky. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is also rostered in just 58% of ESPN leagues and he could be a potential option. If not, you could always turn to Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell in time for the Sunday night game.