Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Monday, November 28

The 2022 World Cup continues with Group Stage action on Monday, November 28. There are four matches scheduled, and all of them have consequences regarding which nations will advance to the next stage.

One of the most intriguing matches of the day is between Brazil and Switzerland. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil have the best odds to win the 2022 World Cup. After one game, Switzerland and Brazil are on top of Group G with three points apiece. Can the Swiss pull off an upset here, especially considering is Neymar sitting out with an ankle injury?

Portugal currently lead Group H with three points, and they can punch a ticket to the knockout round with a victory over Uruguay Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammates were considered a sleeper heading into the 2022 World Cup, and a victory will improve their position for the next round.

2022 World Cup schedule: Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

Odds: Cameroon +425, Draw +270, Serbia -135

South Korea vs. Ghana

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Odds: South Korea +160, Draw +210, Ghana +200

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Odds: Brazil -220, Draw +340, Switzerland +650

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Portugal +100, Draw +230, Uruguay +310