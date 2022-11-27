 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Cameroon and Serbia face off on Monday, November 28. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Brazil at Serbia Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Cameroon will face Serbia in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 5 a.m. ET. Both teams are looking for a win after losing the opening games in the group.

Serbia enter as a strong -130 favorites to win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameroon are +400 on the moneyline and the draw is +265.

Cameroon vs. Serbia

Date: Monday, November 28
Start time: 5 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation