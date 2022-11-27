NFL playoff picture: What does Ravens-Jaguars mean for AFC standings

The Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 12 of the NFL season. What does this game mean for the AFC playoff picture? We’ll break it down below.

Ravens playoff picture

The Ravens currently lead the AFC North division with a 7-3 record. They are one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals while the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are effectively out of the race while each sporting 3-7 records. The Ravens will need a win to maintain their advantage in the division.

Baltimore is also one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) for the best record in the AFC, which includes a first round bye.

Jaguars playoff picture

The Jaguars head into this game with a 3-7 record, which doesn’t look good in terms of playoff chances. The Tennessee Titans currently lead the Jaguars’ division — the AFC South — with a 7-3 record.

Jacksonville is three games behind the New York Jets for the final wild card spot in the AFC. However, there are three other teams between the Jaguars and the seventh-best record in the AFC: Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots.

Even if the Jaguars notch a win over the Ravens in Week 12, their playoff chances would remain bleak.