NFL playoff picture: What does Packers-Eagles mean for NFC standings

The Green Bay Packers will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 12 of the NFL season. This is the Sunday Night Football matchup on Nov. 27 with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

What does this game mean for the teams’ respective playoff pictures? We’ll break it down below.

Packers playoff picture

Heading into Week 12, the Packers are tied for second place in the NFC North with a 4-7 record. They are five games behind the Minnesota Vikings, who lead the division. Because of that deficit, the Packers will likely look to the wild card in order to qualify for the playoffs. Green Bay has some ground to make up in that area as well, sitting 2.5 games behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final NFC wild card spot.

Eagles playoff picture

The Eagles check into this Week 12 matchup with the best record in the NFL at 9-1. Philadelphia leads the NFC East by 1.5 games over the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are 0.5 games ahead of the Vikings for the best record in the NFC, which comes with a first round bye in the playoffs. It’s important to note that Philly owns a head-to-head tiebreaker over Minnesota as well.