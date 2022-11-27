How to watch South Korea vs. Ghana in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

South Korea will face Ghana in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. ET. This is the second match of the tournament for both sides. Ghana lost their first match to Portugal while South Korea tied Uruguay on Thursday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, South Korea check in as a slight favorite with +155 moneyline odds. Ghana are +205 to win, and the draw is +210.

South Korea vs. Ghana

Date: Monday, November 28

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.