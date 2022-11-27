Cameroon vs. Serbia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Cameroon face Serbia in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 5 a.m. ET on Monday, November 28 while airing on FS1. Both of these teams lost their first contests at the World Cup, so they’ll look to get on the board against each other.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cameroon v. Serbia

Date: Monday, Nov. 28

Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

TEAM: Cameroon +425

Draw: +265

TEAM: Serbia -135

Moneyline pick: Serbia -135

Serbia are the favorites in this match, and it’s warranted. Serbia entered the 2022 World Cup as No. 21 in the FIFA rankings. Cameroon ranked 43rd. The transfer value of Serbia’s players is estimated at 374.5 million euros, which is more than top 15 teams like the United States, Denmark, and Croatia. In other words, Serbia have legitimate talent to put on the pitch, and that should reflect in the scoreline. They put up a fight against Brazil for 60+ minutes before things went sideways. Expect Serbia to be the aggressors on Monday, and there’s a good possibility they win by more than one goal.