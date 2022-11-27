South Korea vs. Ghana picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

South Korea face Ghana in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup on Monday, November 28 at 8 a.m. ET. The match is airing on FS1. Both sides have already played one World Cup match: South Korea tied Uruguay (0-0) and Ghana lost to Portugal (2-3) on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

South Korea v. Ghana

Date: Monday, November 28

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

South Korea: +160

Draw: +210

Ghana: +200

Moneyline pick: Draw +210

Despite losing the opening match to Portugal, Ghana were resilient while battling to the end. That could inspire confidence for this match. South Korea are favored, but it doesn’t feel like there’s much separating these sides. That makes the draw at +210 odds attractive in what should be a tight contest.