Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 28

The 2022 World Cup is back with four matches on Monday, November 28. The action will start at 5 a.m. ET with matches continuing through the afternoon.

Brazil and Portugal headline this slate in respective matches against Switzerland and Uruguay. While those matches are filled with intriguing World Cup player props, we’ll start with a proven goalscorer from the early contest. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Mitrovic anytime goalscorer vs. Cameroon (+130)

Serbia are favored in this match against Cameroon, and there’s a great chance Mitrovic finds the back of the net. After all, he’s been doing that at a high clip for his national team, scoring a goal in four of his last six when starting for Serbia. Mitrovic has six goals over that span and Serbia should see more of the ball than last game against Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2 or more shots on target vs. Uruguay (+100)

Ronaldo has accumulated two or more shots on target in his last three matches for Portugal. That includes Thursday’s contest against Ghana as well as a pair of friendlies. Portugal seem determined to feed Ronaldo in the box, and we all know he doesn’t hesitate to put one on target when the ball comes to him. This feels like solid value for +100.

Richarlison anytime goalscorer vs. Switzerland (+165)

This is a pretty good price for a guy who found the net twice in the opening match. On top of that, there’s a chance Richarlison will take penalty kicks for Brazil with Neymar sidelined. Including friendlies against World Cup nations, Richarlison has scored five goals in his last three matches for Brazil. This could be one of the best World Cup player props of the Monday slate.