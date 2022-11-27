 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL playoff picture: What does Dolphins-Texans mean for AFC standings

The Dolphins face the Texans in Miami on Sunday of Week 12. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Houston Texans in Week 12 and will look to reclaim first place from the Buffalo Bills. The game kicked off at 1 p.m. ET and Miami is looking to take advantage of a friendly matchup against an awful Houston squad.

The Bills took over first place when they beat the Lions on Thanksgiving. They improved to 8-3 and moved a half game up on Miami. That dropped the Dolphins from second place in the AFC to fifth place and the top wild card berth. However, Miami currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bills, so if the Dolphins beat Houston, they’ll move back into first place.

If the Dolphins lose what would be a stunning upset, they could drop to as far as seventh place if the Bengals and Jets both win. Cincinnati and New York hold the head-to-head tiebreaker edge over Miami. The Dolphins can’t regain the tiebreaker against the Bengals, but has games left against New York and Buffalo, which will impact tiebreaker scenarios.

