Reports: Texas State fires head coach Jake Spavital

The college football coaching carousel continues to spin this afternoon as Texas State has fired head coach Jake Spavital after four seasons with the program. He finished his tenure in San Marcos, TX, with a 13-35 record.

Serving offensive coordinator stints at Texas A&M, Cal, and West Virginia, Spavital took over at Texas State in 2019 to help rebuild the program following the failed tenure of Everett Withers. Looking for a quick turnaround, he notoriously went all in on the transfer portal and neglected the local high school recruiting scene. That backfired him immediately as TSU remained a non-entity in the Sun Belt while falling out of the good graces with local high school coaches. Spavital won a combined five games through his first two year before posting back-to-back 4-8 campaigns. The school ultimately decided to end the experiment and pull the plug.

Texas State will now search for a head coach who can land the program its first winning season since 2014.