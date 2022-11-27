Oregon State rises, LSU falls in Week 14 AP Poll

The 2022 college football regular season is in the books and the newest AP poll is officially out. We’ll take a look at some of the more interesting moves in this week’s Top 25.

Biggest risers

AP voters elevated Michigan up one spot to No. 2 after its 45-23 demolition of hated enemy Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines received five first-place votes, but that wasn’t enough to overtake Georgia. The Bulldogs who remained in the top spot for an eight straight week after blasting rival Georgia Tech. Also being rewarded this week is USC, who is up to No. 4 after handling Notre Dame 38-27. The Trojans crack the top five in the AP poll for the first time since 2017.

The biggest riser in the poll this week is Oregon State, who jumped up six spots to No. 16 after storming back from a steep deficit to defeat Oregon in the Civil War. Four newcomers to the poll this week include No. 17 UCLA, No. 20 South Carolina, No. 23 UTSA, and No. 25 Mississippi State.

Biggest fallers

LSU and Oregon suffered inexplicable losses on Saturday and both fell five spots, the Tigers down to No. 11 and the Ducks down to No. 15. The Tigers cost themselves a shot as a potential College Football Playoff participant while the Ducks cost themselves a Pac-12 Championship Game bid.

There bigger fallers this week as Notre Dame dropped down six spots to No. 19 after the aforementioned USC loss and North Carolina fell six spots to No. 24 after dropping a Black Friday thriller to NC State.

Top-25 breakdown

SEC: 6

Pac-12: 6

Big Ten: 3

Big 12: 3

ACC: 3

AAC: 2

C-USA: 1

Independent: 1

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 14 of 2022 College Football.

Week 14 AP Poll Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 12-0 SEC - 1,570 (58) 2 Michigan 12-0 Big Ten +1 1,516 (5) 3 TCU 12-0 Big 12 +1 1,449 4 USC 11-1 Pac-12 +1 1,382 5 Ohio State 11-1 Big Ten -3 1,313 6 Alabama 10-2 SEC +2 1,243 7 Tennessee 10-2 SEC +2 1,195 8 Penn State 10-2 Big Ten +3 1,131 9 Washington 10-2 Pac-12 +3 1,048 10 Clemson 10-2 ACC -3 928 11 LSU 9-3 SEC -5 874 12 Utah 9-3 Pac-12 +2 849 13 Kansas State 9-3 Big 12 +2 815 14 Florida State 9-3 ACC +2 730 15 Oregon 9-3 Pac-12 -5 701 16 Oregon State 9-3 Pac-12 +6 662 17 UCLA 9-3 Pac-12 - 618 18 Tulane 10-2 American Athletic +1 551 19 Notre Dame 8-4 IA Independents -6 384 20 South Carolina 8-4 SEC - 358 21 Texas 8-4 Big 12 +3 316 22 UCF 9-3 American Athletic +3 170 23 UTSA 10-2 Conference USA - 145 24 North Carolina 9-3 ACC -6 114 25 Mississippi State 8-4 SEC - 98

Also receiving votes: Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1