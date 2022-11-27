Oregon State rises, LSU falls in Week 14 AP Poll

The 2022 college football regular season is in the books and the newest AP poll is officially out. We’ll take a look at some of the more interesting moves in this week’s Top 25.
Biggest risers
AP voters elevated Michigan up one spot to No. 2 after its 45-23 demolition of hated enemy Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines received five first-place votes, but that wasn’t enough to overtake Georgia. The Bulldogs who remained in the top spot for an eight straight week after blasting rival Georgia Tech. Also being rewarded this week is USC, who is up to No. 4 after handling Notre Dame 38-27. The Trojans crack the top five in the AP poll for the first time since 2017.
The biggest riser in the poll this week is Oregon State, who jumped up six spots to No. 16 after storming back from a steep deficit to defeat Oregon in the Civil War. Four newcomers to the poll this week include No. 17 UCLA, No. 20 South Carolina, No. 23 UTSA, and No. 25 Mississippi State.
Biggest fallers
LSU and Oregon suffered inexplicable losses on Saturday and both fell five spots, the Tigers down to No. 11 and the Ducks down to No. 15. The Tigers cost themselves a shot as a potential College Football Playoff participant while the Ducks cost themselves a Pac-12 Championship Game bid.
There bigger fallers this week as Notre Dame dropped down six spots to No. 19 after the aforementioned USC loss and North Carolina fell six spots to No. 24 after dropping a Black Friday thriller to NC State.
Top-25 breakdown
SEC: 6
Pac-12: 6
Big Ten: 3
Big 12: 3
ACC: 3
AAC: 2
C-USA: 1
Independent: 1
Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 14 of 2022 College Football.
Week 14 AP Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Conference
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Conference
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|1
|Georgia
|12-0
|SEC
|-
|1,570 (58)
|2
|Michigan
|12-0
|Big Ten
|+1
|1,516 (5)
|3
|TCU
|12-0
|Big 12
|+1
|1,449
|4
|USC
|11-1
|Pac-12
|+1
|1,382
|5
|Ohio State
|11-1
|Big Ten
|-3
|1,313
|6
|Alabama
|10-2
|SEC
|+2
|1,243
|7
|Tennessee
|10-2
|SEC
|+2
|1,195
|8
|Penn State
|10-2
|Big Ten
|+3
|1,131
|9
|Washington
|10-2
|Pac-12
|+3
|1,048
|10
|Clemson
|10-2
|ACC
|-3
|928
|11
|LSU
|9-3
|SEC
|-5
|874
|12
|Utah
|9-3
|Pac-12
|+2
|849
|13
|Kansas State
|9-3
|Big 12
|+2
|815
|14
|Florida State
|9-3
|ACC
|+2
|730
|15
|Oregon
|9-3
|Pac-12
|-5
|701
|16
|Oregon State
|9-3
|Pac-12
|+6
|662
|17
|UCLA
|9-3
|Pac-12
|-
|618
|18
|Tulane
|10-2
|American Athletic
|+1
|551
|19
|Notre Dame
|8-4
|IA Independents
|-6
|384
|20
|South Carolina
|8-4
|SEC
|-
|358
|21
|Texas
|8-4
|Big 12
|+3
|316
|22
|UCF
|9-3
|American Athletic
|+3
|170
|23
|UTSA
|10-2
|Conference USA
|-
|145
|24
|North Carolina
|9-3
|ACC
|-6
|114
|25
|Mississippi State
|8-4
|SEC
|-
|98
Also receiving votes: Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1