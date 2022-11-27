Derrick Henry fumbles 68-yards TD, Treylon Burks recovers the fumble in the endzone for score

Teamwork makes the dream work! The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and are clearly emphasizing supporting each other in the matchup. Star running back Derrick Henry was targeted on a screen pass to the left. He broke off down the field all the way to the endzone. Unfortunately, the ball was knocked out at the endzone, but WR Treylon Burks was able to recover it in the endzone for a score.

This put the Titans up 10-3 in the game as they look for a statement conference win against the Bengals. Henry was still credited with a 69-yard reception, so if you rostered him, that’s a 6.9-point standard league and 7.9-point PPR league effort. The six points for the score would have been nice, but it’s better than nothing.

Burks ends up with six points for the score, but nothing else since it was a fumble recovery and not a rushing or receiving score.