Mike White going off, hits Elijah Moore for long TD in second half

Update, third quarter — White just hit WR Elijah Moore for a long TD after all those trade rumors were swirling. The tension has clearly been broken and the Jets have found an option at QB after struggling to do so for most of the season. White has three TDs and 259 passing yards so far this afternoon. He’s breaking the slate at likely very low rostership and exposure throughout fantasy football.

The New York Jets’ offense was in shambles after failing to gain more than two yards in the second half last week vs. the New England Patriots. QB Mike White may have been the answer all along. So far in the first half of Week 12 vs. the Chicago Bears, White has connected for two TDs with WR Garrett Wilson. The Jets have a short lead but this game is looking like a sneaky stack despite having an over/under around 36-37 points most of the week.

If you dared to stack the two in any format, it’s paying off huge so far. White and Wilson have combined for almost 40 fantasy points in the first half. White almost has 200 passing yards and Wilson has four receptions for 86 yards as we approach halftime. The Bears are also keeping things close with the score 14-10. Trevor Siemian is starting for Chicago, so we’ll see how long that keeps up. David Montgomery should keep getting work.