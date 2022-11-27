Georgia Tech targeting Willie Fritz as next head coach per report

Georgia Tech may be looking towards the AAC for its next head coaching hire.

John Brice of Football Scoop reported on Sunday that the Yellow Jackets brass are honing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz to become their next head football coach. Fritz led the Green Wave to a 10-2 record in the regular season and will host UCF in the AAC Championship Game this Saturday.

After successful stints at Sam Houston State and Georgia Southern, Fritz took the Tulane job in 2016 and has experienced the most success of any Green Wave head coach since the turn of the century. After a modest first two seasons, he became the first Tulane head coach to take the program to three consecutive bowl games from 2018-2020. He took a step back with a 2-10 mark in 2021, a season where his team was briefly displaced due to Hurricane Ida. With most of the core back this fall, the Green Wave were able to literally flip their record and are now in the driver’s seat to claim the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Fritz would replace former head coach Geoff Collins, who was fired in late September. Interim head coach Brent Key managed to get the team to a respectable 5-7 mark, a feat that has earned him serious looks for the permanent job.