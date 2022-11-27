Alvaro Morata’s goal breaks deadlock in Spain vs. Germany [VIDEO]

Spain and Germany were in a scoreless draw for more than an hour as neither side were able to come through in the final third despite several chances. Eventually, the Spanish were the ones who pulled in front after a brilliant run from substitute Alvaro Morata allowed the forward to slot one home past Manuel Neuer.

MORATA GIVES SPAIN THE LEAD



What a finish pic.twitter.com/41Aurdx3cG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022

Morata has been one of Spain’s best but most inconsistent strikers, which is why he was brought on as a substitute. It turned out to be a brilliant tactical change, as Spain now have the advantage and can play more of a possession game. Expect Germany, who would be staring at two losses if this result holds up, to be more aggressive in the final 30 minutes.

Germany will not be eliminated with a loss but qualification will become almost impossible. Spain on the other hand will be able to secure qualification with a draw against Japan in the final match assuming they can remain ahead of Germany.