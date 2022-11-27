Niclas Fullkrug’s goal ties score in Spain vs. Germany [VIDEO]

It took more than 80 minutes but Germany finally got on the scoreboard against Spain in a crucial Group E contest at the 2022 World Cup. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug was the one with the honors for Germany, who badly need at least a point from this game to have a realistic chance at advancing to the knockout round.

TIE GAME



Germany finds the equalizer in the 83rd minute pic.twitter.com/8CFN6DcYUJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022

There was a communication issue between Spain’s defenders on this attack, along with a fortunate bounce which landed right at Fullkrug’s feet inside the box. It was an exceptional strike from the substitute forward, who gave Unai Simon no shot at saving this one.

The Germans were still in the running even if they lost this match but grabbing at least one point gives them a more realistic chance at moving on. They’ll hope to hold onto this result or even go for a winner as the match winds down.