Niclas Fullkrug’s goal ties score in Spain vs. Germany [VIDEO]

The Germans have leveled the score.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Niclas Fuellkrug of Germany and Rodri of Spain compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

It took more than 80 minutes but Germany finally got on the scoreboard against Spain in a crucial Group E contest at the 2022 World Cup. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug was the one with the honors for Germany, who badly need at least a point from this game to have a realistic chance at advancing to the knockout round.

There was a communication issue between Spain’s defenders on this attack, along with a fortunate bounce which landed right at Fullkrug’s feet inside the box. It was an exceptional strike from the substitute forward, who gave Unai Simon no shot at saving this one.

The Germans were still in the running even if they lost this match but grabbing at least one point gives them a more realistic chance at moving on. They’ll hope to hold onto this result or even go for a winner as the match winds down.

