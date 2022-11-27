Tulsa to fire Philip Montgomery, per report

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery will be fired according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.com.

Tulsa finished 5-7 in 2022, the eighth season for Montgomery at the private Oklahoma institution. He was 43-53 overall at the school with the smallest student body in all of the NCAA’s FBS subdivision, but won his last two games of the campaign over South Florida and Houston.

Tulsa might not be a destination job for a lot of young coaches, so it will be interesting to see who athletic director and TU alum Rick Dickson can land. Dickson originally came back as the interim AD, but took on a three-year contract in 2021. Tulsa has seen enrollment continue to decline since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the troubling financial difficulties at the school even before the shutdown of 2020 make the institution one that might not attract the best candidates.

Montgomery at one point took a voluntary salary cut, along with men’s basketball coach Frank Haith, because of the cash problems at the school.

The Golden Hurricane went to four bowls under Montgomery, winning the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016 and the Myrtle Beach bowl in 2021.