Best DFS lineup strategy for Steelers-Colts on Monday night

Week 12 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 28. The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts for this week’s Monday Night Football game. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Captain’s Chair

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts — $15,300

Pittman has been the best wide receiver for the Colts this year. He has played in 10 games and has 67 receptions on 92 targets for 678 yards and a touchdown. Pittman hasn’t found the endzone as much as you would like as a fantasy manager, but he is getting a high target share and has a great matchup this weekend making him worthy of the Captain’s Chair.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts — $17,100

Taylor is the most expensive player in the game, and you can see why. Even if his numbers have been lower on the year, the offense still literally runs through him. Taylor will be used to establish the run to help open up the passing game. From his anticipated workload, Taylor should be worth a Captain’s Chair on Monday.

Value Plays

Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST — $4,400

Despite the favorable matchups, the Colts’ offense isn’t going to cakewalk to a victory. The Steelers' star defense of TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are enough to give any offense fits. Even though the defense is apt to give up points, they are also gifted at forcing turnovers and getting into the backfield with ease.

Mike Wright, K, Pittsburgh Steelers — $4,000

Wright is filling in for Chris Boswell as the Steelers' kicker. This will be his third game with the team, and he is coming off his best so far. He hit all three of his field goal attempts as well as his three extra point attempts last week. The Pittsburgh offense is getting better at moving the ball, but they aren’t finding the end zone often. This should set up more field goals for Wright on Monday.