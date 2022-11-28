Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs will head into December as the new Super Bowl favorites. They’ve been making their move against the Buffalo Bills over the past month and a fifth straight win was enough to finally move them into favored status at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs are +400 to win it all while the Bills are +450.

The most notable move in the odds list this week is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns beat the Buccaneers to improve to 4-7, but more notably they can reinstate quarterback Deshaun Watson from his suspension on Monday. He’ll take over as starting quarterback and theoretically is a significant upgrade over Jacoby Brissett. Watson hasn’t appeared in a game since 2020 after effectively holding out to start 2021 and then facing numerous sexual assault and misconduct allegations that led to his suspension.

The only notable change in the top odds is the Miami Dolphins improving from +1800 to +1600 after winning their fifth straight game. This coming weekend features a potential Super Bowl preview as the Dolphins travel to face the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are +700 to win the Super Bowl after winning their fourth straight game.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 13, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.