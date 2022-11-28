 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 12

The Chiefs are your new favorites and the Browns are moving. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will head into December as the new Super Bowl favorites. They’ve been making their move against the Buffalo Bills over the past month and a fifth straight win was enough to finally move them into favored status at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs are +400 to win it all while the Bills are +450.

The most notable move in the odds list this week is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns beat the Buccaneers to improve to 4-7, but more notably they can reinstate quarterback Deshaun Watson from his suspension on Monday. He’ll take over as starting quarterback and theoretically is a significant upgrade over Jacoby Brissett. Watson hasn’t appeared in a game since 2020 after effectively holding out to start 2021 and then facing numerous sexual assault and misconduct allegations that led to his suspension.

The only notable change in the top odds is the Miami Dolphins improving from +1800 to +1600 after winning their fifth straight game. This coming weekend features a potential Super Bowl preview as the Dolphins travel to face the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are +700 to win the Super Bowl after winning their fourth straight game.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 13, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 13

Team Week 1 Week 12 Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +450 +400
Buffalo Bills +550 +450 +450
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +550 +550
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +700 +700
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +900 +900
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1200 +1600
Miami Dolphins +4000 +1800 +1600
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1800 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2500 +1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +1800 +2000
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +4000 +3000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +3000 +3500
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +5000 +6000
New York Jets +13000 +10000 +7000
Washington Commanders +7000 +10000 +8000
New England Patriots +5000 +7000 +10000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +20000 +13000
New York Giants +13000 +8000 +15000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +20000 +15000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +15000 +20000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +30000 +20000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +15000 +25000
Detroit Lions +15000 +25000 +25000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +80000 +25000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +15000 +30000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +30000 +30000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +20000 +50000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +20000 +80000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +50000 +80000
Denver Broncos +1800 +50000 +100000
Chicago Bears +15000 +100000 +100000
Houston Texans +25000 +100000 +100000

