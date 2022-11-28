Which teams are on bye in Week 13?

Week 13 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals have the weekend off for their byes.

Week 13 byes

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

With the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, fantasy football managers should make sure they’re adjusting their starting lineups to remove any starters from Carolina and Arizona. Running back D’Onta Foreman is at the top of that list for the Panthers, and RB James Conner won’t be available for the Cardinals.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is another notable absence. Arizona wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown will have to sit on the fantasy bench this week, as will Panthers WR DJ Moore. Kicker Matt Prater will also be out with the Cardinals.

Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the waiver wire this week for any additions to their rosters as they set their Week 13 lineups. Only a few weeks remain until fantasy playoffs begin.