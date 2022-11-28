Notable absent players during Week 13 byes in 2022 NFL season

As we head into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are the only two teams on bye in the first weekend of December.

The Cardinals are coming off a last-minute loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Panthers head into their bye week with a big win over the Denver Broncos on their record.

There are several heavily-drafted players who will need to ride the bench on fantasy managers’ lineups this week. Arizona running back James Conner and Carolina RB D’Onta Foreman stand out among the group, along with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and several high-scoring wide receivers.

Here is a full list of the notable position players who will be absent in Week 13.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray

RB James Conner

WR Marquise Brown

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Carolina Panthers

RB D’Onta Foreman

RB Chuba Hubbard

WR DJ Moore