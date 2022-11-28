Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 28

We’ve got a massive 10-game NBA slate on Monday. Looking at DraftKings Sportsbook, there are more than enough player prop opportunities within that. Below, we’ll run through three of our favorite NBA prop bets to jumpstart your screening process.

Donovan Mitchell over 27.5 points vs. Raptors (-110)

Mitchell is averaging 30.1 points per game this season. He has gone over this prop of 27.5 points in five of his last six games. That lone miss came in a blowout against the Miami Heat, where Mitchell only logged 27 minutes. That shouldn’t be the case on Monday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs at the Toronto Raptors. These teams played each other once this season and Mitchell came through with 31 points. A repeat performance is in the cards.

Anthony Edwards over 4.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (-155)

We are laying some juice with this player prop, but it’s still worth considering. Edwards is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game this season. He has gone over 4.5 boards in seven of his last eight contests. Let’s do a deeper dive on those numbers. According to Props.com, Edwards has snagged five or more boards in 13 of 20 games this season (65%), including eight out of nine road contests. Tonight’s opponent — the Washington Wizards — rank below average in rebound rate.

Deandre Ayton under 16.5 points vs. Kings (-105)

Ayton has noticed a boost in scoring over the last two games, hitting 28 points against the Detroit Pistons before going off for 29 points vs. the Utah Jazz on Saturday. However, it’s unlikely he’ll continue that pace. Even with those outbursts, Ayton has gone over 16.5 points in only three of his last 10 games. Within that timeframe, he’s one of five to the over in road games. This seems like a good spot to sell high on the Phoenix Suns center.