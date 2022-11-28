NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, November 28

We have a robust 10-game NBA slate for Monday, November 28. You better believe we were able to find numerous NBA DFS value plays within that. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks, $4,300

Most of these NBA DFS value plays depend on injuries. For that reason, you’ll want to double-check the NBA injury report before setting your lineups. Atlanta center Clint Capela is questionable tonight. If he’s out, then Okongwu will step into a heightened role. Capela has missed the last two games, and Okongwu averaged 34 minutes with 23 fantasy points in those contests.

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,600

Joel Embiid is questionable tonight as well. If he’s out, then Reed steps up as a solid NBA DFS value. Embiid has missed four straight games, and Reed posted 38+ fantasy points in two of those. His floor seems to hover around 25 fantasy points with Embiid sidelined, and he has proven 40+ fantasy point upside when things are going his way.

Dean Wade, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,200

Wade checks in as another injury replacement. Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love have been ruled out for Cleveland’s game at the Toronto Raptors on Monday. That pair has missed the last two games, and Wade has stepped up with an average of 35 minutes and 21 fantasy points in those contests. You would like to see better fantasy efficiency from him, but it’s tough to argue with the full helping of minutes. Wade will be called upon for rebounds while seeing enough playing time to flirt with a double-double.