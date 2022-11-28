Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. 76ers on Monday

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on NBA TV. Philadelphia checks in as a 1.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 221.

Hawks vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +1.5

Admittedly, this is a risky pick. This game will hinge on the status of Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who is listed as questionable. If he returns to the lineup, then the 76ers will obviously see a boost. If the big man doesn’t play, then Atlanta has an excellent chance to win this game on the road, even if center Clint Capela and forward De’Andre Hunter aren’t on the court.

Over/Under: Under 221

These teams have met twice this season. Atlanta won the first matchup 104-95, then Philadelphia beat the Hawks two days later 121-109. The Hawks have hit a string of unders, falling short of the total in three of their last four outings. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Philadelphia could be without its top three offensive players, which is another reason to take the under.