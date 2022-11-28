Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Raptors on Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7) will wrap up their three-game road swing as they take on the Toronto Raptors (10-9) on Monday night. The Cavs are coming off a 102-94 win over the Pistons Sunday while the Raptors topped the Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday to bring themselves above .500 on the season. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night from Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto heads into this game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -140 on the moneyline. The Cavs are set at +120 while the point total for this game is set at 215.5.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs +2.5

The Cavs are led by Donovan Mitchell, who continues to shine in his new role in Cleveland as he’s averaged 30.1 points per game through 18 games played. On top of that, Mitchell is also averaging 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, essentially matching those numbers from the last two seasons he spent in Utah. While Cleveland is in great form after winning five of its last six outings, the Cavs have only won once in their last six games on the road.

The Raptors have won three of their last five, bouncing back after a loss to the Nets with the win over the Mavericks on Saturday. They’ve been without Pascal Siakam (adductor) since early November, while Scottie Barnes (knee) has been sidelined for the past two games. Both are listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest.

Both sides are 3-2 ATS in their last five games, but with this expected to be such a tight contest between the two, take the Cavs to cover. Mitchell should lead the way as he looks for a fifth consecutive 29+ scoring performance.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

Both sides finished under the total in their last game, with Cleveland only going over once in the last five. The Raptors have finished under through their last two and are 4-5-0 to the over at home this season. Given Cleveland is playing its third road game in four days and Toronto is possibly down some key players to injury, I’d expect this one to finish under the total.