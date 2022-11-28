Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Jazz on Monday

The Utah Jazz (12-10) will begin a six-game home stand by hosting the Chicago Bulls (8-11) on Monday night with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Jazz, recently at the top of the Western conference, are hoping to snap a four-game skid as they lost their most recent outing by one point to the Suns. The Bulls are 2-5 in their last seven and are coming off a 123-119 OT loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Utah comes into this game as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -125 on the moneyline. The Bulls are set at +105, while the point total sits at 235.5 ahead of tonight’s contest.

Bulls vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +1.5

Both teams are looking to get out of their respective slumps as the Bulls have dropped five of their last seven and the Jazz have lost seven of their last nine. Utah now sits in eighth place in the Western conference and hasn’t won a game since a 118-113 victory over the Blazers. It seems as though Utah’s hot start to the season has finally begun to slow down, and a growing list of injuries isn’t going to help matters much.

Utah has been without Mike Conley since he went down with a knee injury in the win over Portland, and it can’t be a coincidence the Jazz haven’t won a game since. The team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Lauri Markkanen, is questionable ahead of Monday’s matchup with a knee injury.

Chicago looks primed to grab a win as they’re coming off a performance that saw DeMar DeRozan score 30 points, while Zach LaVine had 27 and Nikola Vucevic logged a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to the Thunder. While the Jazz are 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS at home this season, Conley’s absence will continue to cause problems as well as Markkanen’s if he’s unable to see the floor.

Take the visitors to cover the spread for their second consecutive game in what’s set to be a close affair.

Over/Under: Over 235.5

Before their one-point loss to the Suns, the Jazz had hit over the total in five straight games, just missing it by seven points in Phoenix on Saturday. The Bulls have gone over in their last two outings, and three of their last five overall. Utah has been averaging 117.1 ppg so far this season, good for fifth in the league, while the Bulls sit at 111.9 ppg overall. However, Chicago has been able to score a lot more recently as its scoring average jumps to 119.3 through the last three games. With the amount of firepower between the likes of DeRozan and LaVine for Chicago, and Jordan Clarkson and Markkanen (if he plays) for Utah, expect this one to hit the over.