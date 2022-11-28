 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the referee for Cameroon vs. Serbia Group G match?

Here’s a look at the referee and crew for Cameroon vs. Serbia on Monday.

Referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed officiates during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Guangzhou Evergrande during their knock out stage match at Partramatta Stadium. Photo by Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

Cameron and Serbia face off on Monday, November 28, with both squads looking to get their first win of the 2022 World Cup. The match kicks off at 5 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. Serbia is a -135 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Cameroon is a +425 underdog. A draw is installed at +270.

The match will be officiated by an all-UAE crew with Mohammed Abdulla Hassan serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Mohamed Al-Hammadi and Hasan Al-Mahri. Hassan is refereeing his second match of this World Cup. His crew work Spain’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica, giving out two yellow cards to Costa Rica and none to Spain.

Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their opener and were booked for a single yellow card in the match. Serbia lost 2-0 to Brazil and were booked for three yellow cards in the match.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):

  • Referee: Mohammed Abdulla Hassan (UAE)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Mohamed Al-Hammadi (UAE)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Hasan Al-Mahri (UAE)
  • Fourth Official: Ma Ning (CHN)Reserve Assistant Referee: Shi Xiang (CHN)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)
  • Offside Video Assistant Referee: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG)
  • Support Video Assistant Referee: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)
  • Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Gabriel Chade (ARG)

