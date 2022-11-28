Who is the referee for Cameroon vs. Serbia Group G match?

Cameron and Serbia face off on Monday, November 28, with both squads looking to get their first win of the 2022 World Cup. The match kicks off at 5 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. Serbia is a -135 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Cameroon is a +425 underdog. A draw is installed at +270.
The match will be officiated by an all-UAE crew with Mohammed Abdulla Hassan serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Mohamed Al-Hammadi and Hasan Al-Mahri. Hassan is refereeing his second match of this World Cup. His crew work Spain’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica, giving out two yellow cards to Costa Rica and none to Spain.
Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their opener and were booked for a single yellow card in the match. Serbia lost 2-0 to Brazil and were booked for three yellow cards in the match.
Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):
- Referee: Mohammed Abdulla Hassan (UAE)
- Assistant Referee 1: Mohamed Al-Hammadi (UAE)
- Assistant Referee 2: Hasan Al-Mahri (UAE)
- Fourth Official: Ma Ning (CHN)Reserve Assistant Referee: Shi Xiang (CHN)
- Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)
- Offside Video Assistant Referee: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG)
- Support Video Assistant Referee: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)
- Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Gabriel Chade (ARG)