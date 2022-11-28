Who is the referee for Cameroon vs. Serbia Group G match?

Cameron and Serbia face off on Monday, November 28, with both squads looking to get their first win of the 2022 World Cup. The match kicks off at 5 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. Serbia is a -135 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Cameroon is a +425 underdog. A draw is installed at +270.

The match will be officiated by an all-UAE crew with Mohammed Abdulla Hassan serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Mohamed Al-Hammadi and Hasan Al-Mahri. Hassan is refereeing his second match of this World Cup. His crew work Spain’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica, giving out two yellow cards to Costa Rica and none to Spain.

Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their opener and were booked for a single yellow card in the match. Serbia lost 2-0 to Brazil and were booked for three yellow cards in the match.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):