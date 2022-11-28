Who is the referee for South Korea vs. Ghana Group H match?

South Korea and Ghana face off on Monday in the second round of Group H play. The match kicks off at Education City Stadium in Doha at 8 a.m. ET and airs on FS1. South Korea is a slim favorite with +160 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ghana is +200. A draw is installed at +210.

The match will be officiated by an all-English crew with Anthony Taylor serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. Taylor is making his World Cup debut in this match but has extensive high profile experience. In 2020, he became the first person to referee a second FA Cup Final. This year, he has four UEFA Champions League appearances to his credit and has given out 19 yellow cards and one second yellow card while calling for two penalty kicks.

South Korea played Uruguay to a scoreless draw in their group stage opener. The South Koreans were booked for one yellow card in the match. Ghana lost their opener 3-2 to Portugal. They were booked for four yellow cards and Portugal got a penalty kick that Cristiano Ronaldo drilled in for the score.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):