Who is the referee for Brazil vs. Switzerland Group G match?

The top two teams in Group G face off late Monday morning when Brazil and Switzerland face off. The match kicks off at 11 a.m. at Stadium 974 in Doha and will air on FOX. Brazil is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -220 odds. Switzerland is installed at +650 and a draw is +340.

The match will be officiated by a crew from Central and South America with El Salvadorian Iván Barton serving as the referee. The two assistants will be David Moran (El Salvador) and Zachari Zeegelaar (Suriname). Barton is refereeing his second match of the World Cup. He booked no yellow cards in Japan’s 2-1 win over Germany.

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in their opener after a pair of second half goals. They received no yellow cards in the match. Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 and was booked for two yellow cards in the match. The winner of this match claims first place in the group.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):