Who is the referee for Portugal vs. Uruguay Group H match?

Portugal looks to further secure their position atop the Group H standings on Monday, November 28 when they face Uruguay at Intro Lusail Stadium in Lusail. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The match will be officiated by an all-Iranian crew with Alireza Faghani serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Mohammadreza Mansouri and Mohammadreza Abolfazli. Faghani is working his second match of this World Cup after handling the Brazil-Serbia group stage match. Brazil won 2-0 on a pair of second half goals and Faghani handed out three yellow cards to Serbia and none to Brazil

Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in its opener and was booked for two yellow cards. Uruguay played a scoreless draw with South Korea and was booked for one yellow card.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):