What Week 12 performance means for Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ odds to win NFL MVP improved from +550 to +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook after a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has dropped just a single game this year.

Hurts was 16-for-28 against the Packers, passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in rushing, as well, adding 157 rushing yards over 17 carries. This marks his first game of the 2022 season with over 100 rushing yards.

The third-year quarterback improves to 17 passing touchdowns for the season while remaining at just three interceptions. He has also found the end zone eight times on the ground in 2022.

The Eagles move to 10-1 with the win as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. Philadelphia enters the matchup as a 6.5-point favorite. Philadelphia’s only loss this season was against the Commanders in Week 10.