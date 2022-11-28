What Week 12 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their ninth win of the season in a 23-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Heading into the week, Mahomes’ odds to win NFL MVP this season were set at -150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. After this win, he has moved to -160.

Mahomes was 27-for-43 in the win, throwing for 230 yards including one touchdown and one interception. It was his eighth interception of the season, and his 29th passing touchdown. Mahomes has thrown for over 3,500 yards this year, and has not had a game with under 300 passing yards since October 10.

The Chiefs quarterback is a one-time recipient of the NFL MVP award, which he won in 2018 in the same season he led Kansas City to a Super Bowl win. Mahomes and the Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 14. The Chiefs opened as three-point favorites ahead of the matchup.