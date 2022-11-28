How to watch Brazil vs. Switzerland in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Brazil will face Switzerland in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 11 a.m. ET. This is the second match for each side, as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in its first contest. Switzerland outlasted Cameroon 1-0 on Thursday, so these nations both have three points while sitting on top of Group H.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil enter this match as a substantial favorites with -220 odds on the moneyline. Switzerland is +700 on the moneyline, and the draw is +340.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Date: Monday, November 28

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.