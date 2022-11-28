 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Portugal vs. Uruguay in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Portugal and Uruguay face off on Monday, November 28. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Portugal are set to face Uruguay in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. This match is scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 2 p.m. ET. Portugal stand atop Group H with three points after defeating Ghana 3-2 Thursday. Uruguay are tied for second place in Group H after a 1-1 draw vs. South Korea in its opening contest.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal is favored with +100 moneyline odds. Uruguay have +320 moneyline odds, and the draw is +230.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Date: Monday, November 28
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation