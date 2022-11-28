Brazil vs. Switzerland picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Brazil will face Switzerland in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Monday, November 28 and will air on Fox. Either side can guarantee a spot in the knockout stage with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil v. Switzerland

Date: Monday, Nov. 28

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Brazil: -220

Draw: +340

Switzerland: +700

Moneyline pick: Draw +340

Picking a draw isn’t fun, but it represents the most moneyline value for this match. Can Switzerland actually hang with the favorites to lift the 2022 World Cup? Well, the Swiss have proven themselves in the Nations League, beating World Cup sides Portugal and Spain.

Brazil have plenty of talent to cover for Neymar, who will miss this match with an ankle injury, but that is still a big absence. Switzerland have the ability to compete with Brazil, and perhaps the European side will find some luck while fending off shots from their counterpart.